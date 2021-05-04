Detroit educating residents on where, how to get vaccines

DETROIT (AP) — Teams of canvassers from Detroit’s health department have been fanning out across city neighborhoods to educate residents on where to get free COVID-19 vaccines. Detroit’s door-to-door campaign is the latest in its efforts to connect residents to vaccination sites across the mostly Black city. Various campaigns also are underway in Black and other communities of color across the U.S. to persuade people that COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective. Detroit has been urging people to get vaccinated against the virus which has already killed more than 2,000 of its residents. Only about 31% of Detroit adults have received at least one dose.