Deaths at sea highlight failings in Europe migration policy

CAIRO (AP) — When more than 100 Africans hoping to reach Europe on a rubber boat called repeatedly for help in late April, a rescue never came. In all, approximately 130 people are believed to have died off the Libyan coast. It was the deadliest wreck so far this year in the Mediterranean Sea and has renewed accusations that European countries are failing to help migrant boats in trouble. Instead, human rights groups and U.N. agencies say European countries too often outsource operations to the Libyan coast guard. This is despite its limited capacity, reports of its ties to human traffickers, and the fact that those intercepted are placed in squalid detention centers.