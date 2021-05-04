UPDATE: Chippewa Falls girl found safe

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - According to the Chippewa Falls Police Department, Kaitlyn Lange was found safe!

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - The Chippewa Falls Police Department needs your help locating a young girl.

According to police, 11-year-old Kaitlyn Lange is wearing dark clothes and should have a pink bike. Her parents are concerned because their daughter should have returned home hours ago and that this is unusual behavior.

Authorities said she is likely in the Chippewa Falls area. If you see her, call dispatch at 715-726-7701.