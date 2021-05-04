Skip to Content

UPDATE: Chippewa Falls girl found safe

7:44 pm Local NewsTop Stories
missing girl

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - According to the Chippewa Falls Police Department, Kaitlyn Lange was found safe!

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - The Chippewa Falls Police Department needs your help locating a young girl.

According to police, 11-year-old Kaitlyn Lange is wearing dark clothes and should have a pink bike. Her parents are concerned because their daughter should have returned home hours ago and that this is unusual behavior.

Authorities said she is likely in the Chippewa Falls area. If you see her, call dispatch at 715-726-7701.

Author Profile Photo

Shannon Hoyt

Shannon Hoyt started out as an intern in August 2017, moving to a full-time multi-media journalist and weekend anchor before becoming Daybreak anchor and now our 6 and 10 p.m. co-anchor.

More Stories

Skip to content