‘Chalk your neighborhood’ to promote Mental Health Awareness Month

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A local group wants you to chalk your neighborhood to uplift your neighbors and promote Mental Health Awareness Month.

The Eau Claire Healthy Communities Mental Health Action Team is encouraging people to write positive messages on sidewalks.

There is no cost to participate in this chalk art activity.

You can write positive phrases like "I support Mental Health Month," "you matter," or "you are not alone."

If you want to share your creation on social media, use the hashtag #HealthyEC in your post.

According to the Eau Claire County 2021 health rankings, county residents reported an average of four mentally unhealthy days within the past 30 days.

"There's such a stigma with mental health and what we learned over this last year, with it being the pandemic, is that we need each other more and having that isolation just created more stress for people," said TJ Atkins, co-chair of the Mental Health Action Team. "So, it's really important that we understand that everybody's coming and dealing with a lot of different stresses, and we just want to be supportive of everyone."

If you need chalk, you can pick up free chalk at United Way of the Greater Chippewa Valley on 3603 N Hastings Way #200 or The Community Table on 320 Putnam St. #1/2 during business hours.