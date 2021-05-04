US to reallocate COVID shots to states with greater interest

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration will begin shifting how it allocates COVID-19 shots to states, moving doses from states with lower demand to those with stronger interest in vaccines. The change away from a strict by-population allocation comes as demand for the coronavirus vaccines have dropped nationwide, with some states turning down part or all of their weekly dose allotments. The federal government will now shift some of those doses to areas with higher demand, in an effort to speed shots in those areas. An administration official confirmed the shift ahead of an expected public announcement.