Agency: Oxygen injectors pass 2nd test in Georgia harbor

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — A federal agency says machines designed to inject extra oxygen for fish to breathe in the Savannah harbor have passed a second round of tests. The Army Corps of Engineers said Tuesday that a two-month test last summer found the machines mixed enough dissolved oxygen into the water to offset reductions caused by deepening the busy shipping channel. Testing the machines was a critical component of a 2013 court settlement between the Army Corps and environmental groups, which sued over the $973 million harbor expansion. Southern Environmental Law Center attorney Chris DeScherer said he’s skeptical the machines will provide a long-term solution.