Wisconsin gas prices jump almost 5 cents following two steady weeks

(WAOW) — For the last two weeks, Wisconsin gas prices stayed about the same, but now they’re rising again.

According to GasBuddy, prices increased by 4.4 cents per gallon in the last week. Now, the average price for a gallon of gas is $2.78. This is 5.5 cents higher than last month and $1.31/g higher than this time last year.

Wisconsin drivers could find gas prices as cheap as $2.55/g or as expensive as $2.99/g today.

The national average continues to rise, but this week only slightly. According to GasBuddy, the national average rose 0.7 cents, bringing the average to $2.89/g. It’s up 1.8 cents from last month and $1.13 from this time last year.

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, made the following statement on the rising prices.