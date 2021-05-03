Vikings decline 5th-year option on injury-hampered CB Hughes

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings have declined the fifth-year contract option for cornerback Mike Hughes. The 2018 first-round pick has missed more than half of the games to injuries since he was drafted. Neck trouble that first occurred in 2019 continued last season and limited him to four games. The Vikings drafted three cornerbacks in 2020 and signed two free agents at the position this spring. Hughes becomes the fifth first-round draft pick to have his fifth-year option declined by the Vikings since the rookie contract structure began in 2011.