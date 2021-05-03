UWEC wrestling’s Elroy Perkin places 5th at UWW Senior Nationals

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - When he's not coaching the Blugolds, Elroy Perkin is trying to pin some of the top wrestlers in the nation.

The UW-Eau Claire head assistant wrestling coach finished fifth in the 70 KG weight class at the UWW Senior Nationals over the weekend. He has earned a spot in the 2021 Senior World Team Trials - event information will be announced at a later date.

Perkin has been an assistant coach with the Blugolds since 2015. He had a tremendous college career at UW-Whitewater, winning the 2013 Midwest Regional Championship and the 2015 WIAC Championship at 149 lbs.

Perkin qualified for the NCAA Wrestling Championships in 2013, 2014 and 2015, earning All-American honors at 149 lbs the last two years with fifth place finishes.