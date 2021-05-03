UWEC celebrates Asian/Pacific American Heritage Month

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - May is Asian/Pacific American Heritage Month, and UW-Eau Claire is looking to celebrate with a series of events.

The month of May marks two significant events for the Asian American and Pacific Islander community in the United States.

On May 7, 1843, the first Japanese immigrant arrived in America, and on May 10, 1869, the transcontinental railroad was completed, which roughly 20,000 Chinese immigrants worked on.

Catherine Chan, executive director of research and sponsored programs at UW-Eau Claire, believes Asian Americans work and serve better when their identities are affirmed and supported.

She also said it's important to remember the contributions the AAPI community has made to the U.S.

"Steven Chu. He is a Nobel Prize winner in physics and he served as the U.S. energy secretary. I think some of these contributions are not necessarily well-known facts. We actually also have Roger Tsien who won the Nobel Prize in chemistry," Chan said.

Due to the end of the semester coming up, the university began celebrating in April, but there's still ongoing events like virtual trivia games and virtual Blugold dialogue.

Trivia takes place every day this week at 5 p.m. and the dialogue is this Wednesday at 4 p-m.