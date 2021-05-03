UAE award ‘regrets’ that philosopher Habermas rejected prize

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The board of high-priced literary award from the United Arab Emirates has expressed regret that prominent German philosopher Juergen Habermas had turned down the prize, reversing his earlier decision. The 91-year-old philospher is considered Germany’s most eminent in his field. Habermas announced earlier this week that he would not accept the Sheikh Zayed Book Award over its ties “with the existing political system” in the UAE, a hereditarily ruled country long criticized for its suppression of dissent. On its website, the literary award, among the most well-funded in the region, said Monday it “expresses its regret” for Habermas’ decision but respects it. philospher