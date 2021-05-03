Syrian court accepts 3 candidates to run for president

BEIRUT (AP) — Syria’s state media says the country’s Supreme Constitutional Court has accepted three applications out of 51 for candidacy for this month’s presidential elections in the war-torn country. The largely symbolic election is certain to be won by President Bashar Assad. Some 51 candidates, including seven women, had applied to run. The Parliament later referred the names to the constitutional court, which announced the three on Monday. The presidential vote, Syria’s second since civil war broke out in 2011, is scheduled to be held on May 26. Syrians abroad will vote on May 20.