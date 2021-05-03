Security improves in Syria camp, but virus threat grows

AL-HOL, Syria (AP) — Kurdish officials say security has improved at a sprawling camp in northeast Syria that houses families and supporters of the Islamic State group. But concerns are growing of a coronavirus outbreak in the facility. Jaber Mustafa, head of the relations office at the al-Hol camp, said there have been 19 identified and isolated COVID-19 cases, with two deaths. Mustafa says it has been difficult to control and administer the camp amid the spread of coronavirus and the wave of violence that prevailed in the past months.