Road closure impacting traffic near Walmart this week

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Drivers can expect a detour on the heavily traveled Gateway Drive in Eau Claire this week.

According to the city of Eau Claire's engineering department, there will be a partial road closure along Gateway Drive due to utility connections for the new Kwik Trip being constructed.

This will result in a new route to get to Walmart.

The detour will include taking Golf Road to Commonwealth Avenue and then to Keystone Crossing.

Pending weather, the closure is expected to last through Friday evening.