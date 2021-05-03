Push against trans athletes in girls’ sports fails in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Conservative Republican legislators in Kansas have failed to override Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly’s veto of a proposed ban on transgender athletes in girls and women’s school sports. The Senate’s vote Monday to override Kelly was 26-14 and left backers of the measure one short of the necessary two-thirds majority and blocking an attempt in the House. More than 20 states have considered such proposals this year, as Republican lawmakers have pressed the issue. Kelly called the Kansas measure “regressive,” said it would send a message that Kansas was not a welcoming place. Backers of the bill said they were trying to protect fair competition and opportunities for female athletes.