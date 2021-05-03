Pool owners experience chlorine shortages

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - As folks start opening up their pools for the summer many are running into an issue: a shortage of chlorine.

According to Ty Schoettl with Swimrite in Eau Claire, the shortage is caused by two things. First, because many people worked from home last year, sales of pools and hot tubs rose sharply. Second, the world's largest chlorine manufacturing plant exploded in an accident last year.

The plant was responsible for 45% of the world's chlorine production. Schoettl said this would have caused a shortage even if people were not buying pools in such high numbers.

"We use it in more than just pools, right? We use it in a ton of other products across the world, across just the cleaning side of things as well. So, it's not just going to impact the hot tub or pool world either," Schoettl said.

Schoettl assures that even with these issues in supply, there shouldn't be an issue buying yourself some chlorine as long as people don't stockpile and buy more than they need.