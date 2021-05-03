Police: 2 women, man dead in domestic shooting near Miami

MIAMI (AP) — Police in Florida say three people died and a man was wounded in a shooting that led to a brief standoff at a home southwest of Miami. Police were called to the neighborhood around 5 p.m. Sunday. They say a man ran to a neighbor’s house, telling them he was shot by his son. Two children also escaped the home, getting out safely. Officers tried to make contact with the shooter before hearing another gunshot. A SWAT team then forced its way inside and found the bodies of two women and a man, believed to be the gunman. The father was hospitalized in stable condition.