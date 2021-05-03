Philippines protests `blocking’ of its patrol ships by China

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The Philippine government says it has protested Chinese harassment of Philippine coast guard vessels patrolling a disputed shoal. The Department of Foreign Affairs accused Chinese coast guard ships of harassing Philippine vessels patrolling and undertaking training exercises in the vicinity of Scarborough Shoal off the northwestern Philippines. Both countries claim the rich fishing area, which China effectively seized in 2012. The diplomatic protest is the latest of dozens made recently by Manila’s foreign affairs department, along with increasingly acerbic remarks by the country’s top diplomat and defense chief against Chinese actions in the disputed South China Sea.