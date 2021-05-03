Menasha paper mill with long history goes up in flames

MENASHA, Wis. (AP) — A shuttered paper mill with a history dating back to 1882 has been decimated by fire in Menasha. Firefighters remained on the scene of the fire at the Whiting Mill Monday morning. Neenah-Menasha Fire Rescue posted on Facebook that the massive fire that started Sunday was under control. Menasha Mayor Don Merkes posted on Facebook that it was a great loss to the city’s history. The paper mill near the base of the Fox Cities Trestle Trail closed in 2016 after a 134-year history. The mill was known as the George A. Whiting Paper Co.