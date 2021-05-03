Memorial XC adapts, advances to alternate state meet

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Two years, two very different paths to state for the Memorial girls cross country team.

The Old Abes, competing in the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association alternate fall state meet this week, return four starters from the 2019 team that competed in the traditional championship event in Wisconsin Rapids.

The spring season has been full of abnormalities, including a shortened schedule, different weather, different competitors and different courses.

Saturday's meet will be held at Blackhawk Golf Course in Janesville, a facility the Old Abes have never ran at before.

"It just goes with the flow of the season," junior Jillian Heth said. "We're kind of still using those same adapting skills that we've learned throughout the season."

North freshman Katie Rassbach will compete as an individual in the girls race at 10:00 a.m., as will Memorial's Ben Young in the boys race at 11:00 a.m.

More information about the state meet can be found here.