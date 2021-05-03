McConnell says GOP open to $600 billion for infrastructure

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The top Republican in the Senate is opening the door to backing a smaller infrastructure bill. Sen. Mitch McConnell says Republicans are willing to spend up to $600 billion for roads, bridges and other projects. That’s far less than what President Joe Biden is seeking, but is in line with a new $568 billion proposal put forward by other Senate Republicans. Biden is pushing a $2.3 trillion infrastructure proposal that would be paid for with an increase in corporate taxes. McConnell and other Republicans say they will not back the tax increase.