Marshfield Clinic launches sports therapy center in Altoona

ALTOONA (WQOW) - Marshfield Clinic Health System is launching a new service to help athletes perform their best.

Inside the A-T Elite Performance Center in Altoona sits the new Marshfield Clinic-Altoona Sports Therapy and Rehabilitation.

In addition to sport specific physical therapy and rehab, the center offers other disciplines like sports psychiatry and performance nutrition.

Dr. Alison Jones said a sports psychiatrist manages behavioral health treatment and performance treatment for athletes of all ages.

They can handle medication management to therapeutic intervention for anxiety, depression, eating disorders and concussions.

"We work a lot with behavioral therapy, visualization therapy, mindfulness, and really positive performance tactics to help an individual be able to either stop mental blocks or otherwise be able to perform at a higher level," Dr. Jones said.

Dr. Jones said athletes often experience performance-based anxiety such as returning from an injury, returning from a break or just general competition anxiety, and it's their job to look at how this can impair athletes from performing at their highest level.