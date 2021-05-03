Kaprizov, Brodin give Wild come back over Golden Knights 6-5

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov tied the game with 1:32 left in the third period, and Jonas Brodin added the game-winning goal with 1:06 left as the Minnesota Wild came back to beat the Las Vegas Golden Knights 6-5 on Monday. Nick Bonino added two goals and an assist, while Joel Eriksson Ek and Kevin Fiala also scored for Minnesota. Cam Talbot stopped 27 shots for the Wild. Mark Stone, Shea Theodore, Alec Martinez, Alex Tuch and Jonathan Marchessault scored for Las Vegas. Robin Lehner made 26 saves in goal.