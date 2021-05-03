Skip to Content

Idaho intern faced ‘overwhelming’ hassle after rape report

National news from the Associated Press

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — From nearly the moment a 19-year-old intern’s report that she was raped by an Idaho lawmaker became public, she faced harassment from right-wing groups and even other lawmakers. One made inquiries into how the intern could be herself referred for criminal charges. Another shared links to a blog post that included the intern’s name, photo and personal details about her life with thousands of people online. Members of an anti-government group harassed the young woman after she testified in a hearing. The intern, who asked that her name be kept private, said the harassment has been overwhelming. She wants the Legislature to protect others from harassment in the future. 

