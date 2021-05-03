Hospital seeks new trial to remove toddler from life support

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — A Texas hospital is asking a state appeals court to take steps to overturn a ruling that forced it to continue providing life-sustaining treatment for a toddler who doctors say is in pain and will never recover. Cook Children’s Medical Center filed an appeal April 16 asking the 48th District Court of Fort Worth to quickly schedule a new trial date to decide whether 2-year-old Tinslee Lewis should be removed from life support. The hospital in Fort Worth says it has spent $24 million in Medicaid funds to keep Tinslee alive and that her condition only continues to deteriorate. The hospital says Tinslee cannot feel anything except pain.