Green Bay casino restaurant shooter was ex-employee fired earlier this year

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WQOW) - The Brown County sheriff says a former employee of the Duck Creek Kitchen + Bar is responsible for shooting and killing two people and wounding a third over the weekend just outside of Green Bay.

The shooting happened at that restaurant within the Oneida Casino Complex on Saturday night.

Sheriff Todd Delain said former employee Bruce K. Pofahl, 62, walked into the restaurant and shot and killed two employees Jacob Bartel, 35, and Ian Simpson, 32.

From there he went outside and shot a third employee Daniel Mulligan, 28. That employee is in serious but stable condition at a Milwaukee hospital.

Shortly after that, Pofahl was shot and killed by police.

Delain said Pofahl was fired from the restaurant earlier this year and was not supposed to be on the property.