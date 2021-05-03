Gophers get guard Luke Loewe, William & Mary grad transfer

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota has made guard Luke Loewe the latest piece of a major offseason roster revamp. Loewe has joined the Gophers as a graduate transfer from William & Mary. The 6-foot-4 Loewe was a two-time All-Defensive Team pick in the Colonial Athletic Association. He was also a second-team All-CAA selection in 2020-21. Loewe is a native of Fond du Lac, Wisconsin. He started 80 of 107 career games for the Tribe and was sixth in the CAA in scoring last season. Loewe is the second transfer added by new Gophers coach Ben Johnson. Only two players from last season are expected to return to the team.