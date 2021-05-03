Germany cancels Oktoberfest 2nd year over coronavirus fears

BERLIN (AP) — Bavarian officials have canceled Oktoberfest festivities for a second year in a row due to concerns over the spread of the coronavirus, saying that there are too many risks in hosting the celebrations, which traditionally bring in visitors from around the world, during a global pandemic. Bavarian Governor Markus Soeder said Monday it was with “heavy hearts” that they decided to call off the festival for which the state is known globally, but that with coronavirus numbers still stubbornly high and hospitals already struggling, it had to be done. He says: “Oktoberfest will be held again, and will be big again.”