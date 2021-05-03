G-7 ministers to hold first in-person talks in 2 years

LONDON (AP) — Foreign and development ministers from the Group of Seven leading industrial nations will be meeting in London this week in their first face-to-face discussions in two years. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is set to hold talks with his British host Dominic Raab later Monday. A possible prisoner exchange deal with Iran is also likely to feature in their talks. Blinken held bilateral talks Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi early Monday on an array of subjects including the coronavirus pandemic and the climate crisis as well as raising concerns over North Korea’s nuclear and ballistic missile programs.