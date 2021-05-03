Forecast isn’t warm enough yet for outdoor flowers/planting

May may seem like it's finally time to get outside and plant your garden or put flower pots on the porch, but that might not be a good idea just yet. While the ground is now warm enough to sustain vegetation, it might not stay warm enough over this next week, especially at night.

It was a week ago from yesterday (Sunday, Apr. 25) that Eau Claire had a low of 21 degrees, which was a record low for that date. Since then, temps have been cool enough for patchy frost to form a couple of nights and as recent as last Thursday morning before we got that weekend warmth with Saturday's high making it just two degrees shy of hitting 90.

Yesterday and today were both in the low 70s and the past three mornings have had lows in the 50s. Still, cooler air is on the way.

The vegetation susceptibility map shown above is used by the NWS to determine if a Frost Advisory, Freeze Watch, or Freeze Warning is necessary if temps were to drop into those ranges. A freeze is much easier to forecast than frost because it's defined as the ground temperature hitting 32 degrees.

Frost, on the other hand, can form when temps are as warm as the upper 30s. While it's more likely to form with temps in the mid 30s or cooler, even at or below freezing lows don't guarantee it's formation as light wind and availability of moisture factor into whether or not it forms.

I'm bringing this up because temperatures will likely fall into the "frost possible" category a couple of times this week in Eau Claire and more often for spots typically cooler than Eau Claire. Those spots are generally to the north and east.

So, while Saturday was warmer than today, expect temperatures through next weekend to only have a chance or two to warm within ten degrees of today's high.

Rain over the weekend was lacking, too, as it mostly stayed southeast of Eau Claire and continues to move away from us. Our next chance for rain will arrive Wednesday afternoon and could linger into Thursday morning.

Due to the colder low temps, any precip still falling by Thursday morning could produce a few snowflakes mixing in with the light rain. High temps get a bit warmer Friday and Saturday, but low temps both those mornings also are cold enough to produce patchy frost.

Temps remain cooler than average into next week after another chance for rain over Mother's Day weekend.