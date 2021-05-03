Fire breaks out at The Alibi Lounge

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) -- Firefighters are on the scene of a fire at The Alibi Lounge on pleasant and Desmond behind Verizon and Taco Bell on Hastings way in Eau Claire.

Witnesses tell News 18 they called it in just before 4:30 a.m. when they saw flames and smoke. The fire does appear to be under control now.

Officials cannot confirm the cause or any of those details. Witnesses say they heard the bar's windows busting out

News 18 has a crew on scene to bring you the latest information as it becomes available.

This post will be updated.