EU’s executive arm proposes to reopen external borders

BRUSSELS (AP) — The EU’s executive branch proposed Monday to ease restrictions on travels to the 27-member bloc as vaccination campaigns keep gathering speed. Travel to the EU is currently extremely limited except for a handful of countries with low infection rates. But with the summer season looming, the European Commission hopes that the new recommendations will help dramatically expand that list. EU officials believe the COVID-19 vaccination campaigns will soon be “a game changer,” especially within the bloc and the border-free Schengen zone. Its proposal will be discussed with member states’ ambassadors this week and the Commission hopes it could enter into force by June,