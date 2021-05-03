Durand golf continues to dominate, other Monday prep scores

Durand golf continues to dominate, other Monday prep scoresNew
(WQOW) - Monday's local scores
High school boys golf
Dunn-St. Croix Conference match - Whitetail Golf Course, Colfax
- Durand, 175
- Glenwood City, 207
- Colfax/Elk Mound, 212
- Mondovi, 216
*Dawson Kurth (Durand) earns medalist honors with a 38
High school baseball
Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 5, Blair-Taylor 2
Mondovi 13, Durand 1 (5 innings)
Spring Valley 2, Elk Mound 1 (8 innings)
Boyceville 24, Elmwood 1 (5 innings)
Bloomer 11, Somerset 1 (5 innings)
High school softball
Blair-Taylor 15, Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 3 (5 innings - game 1)
Blair-Taylor 6, Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 2 - game 2
Shell Lake 2, Cornell/Lake Holcombe 1
Elk Mound 15, Spring Valley 0 (4 innings)
Gilman 16, Prentice 1 (3 innings)