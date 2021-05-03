Skip to Content

Durand golf continues to dominate, other Monday prep scores

(WQOW) - Monday's local scores

High school boys golf

Dunn-St. Croix Conference match - Whitetail Golf Course, Colfax

  1. Durand, 175
  2. Glenwood City, 207
  3. Colfax/Elk Mound, 212
  4. Mondovi, 216

*Dawson Kurth (Durand) earns medalist honors with a 38

High school baseball

Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 5, Blair-Taylor 2

Mondovi 13, Durand 1 (5 innings)

Spring Valley 2, Elk Mound 1 (8 innings)

Boyceville 24, Elmwood 1 (5 innings)

Bloomer 11, Somerset 1 (5 innings)

High school softball

Blair-Taylor 15, Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 3 (5 innings - game 1)

Blair-Taylor 6, Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 2 - game 2

Shell Lake 2, Cornell/Lake Holcombe 1

Elk Mound 15, Spring Valley 0 (4 innings)

Gilman 16, Prentice 1 (3 innings)

