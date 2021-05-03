Construction underway on $29 million transportation center at CVTC

Eau Claire (WQOW) - The Chippewa Valley Technical College kicked off construction on a new transportation education center on Monday.

The $29 million, 120,000 square foot building will house programs in automotive repair, truck driving and servicing, marine and outdoor power and agricultural servicing.

The project will be the centerpiece of the $48 million referendum passed in April 2020. CVTC President Bruce Barker said construction wouldn't have been possible without the trust of the community who voted for the referendum.

"It wouldn't have been possible to have a project like this and pass a referendum if we wouldn't have built up a lot of public faith, public confidence and knowing that you are a true value and a true resource to our community," Barker said.

Barker said the project will be the largest they've ever undertaken and he expects an increase in enrollment due to the expansion.

The building is expected to be completed in July of next year, ready for the Fall 2022 semester.