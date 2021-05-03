Congo declares end to latest Ebola outbreak in nation’s east

KINSHASA, Congo (AP) — Congo has declared an end to the latest Ebola outbreak that killed six people in its east. Congo’s Minister of Public Health, Dr. Jean-Jacques Mbungani announced the end of the outbreak that began Feb. 7 in the town of Butembo in the North Kivu province. The World Health Organization also confirmed the end to the Ebola outbreak, congratulating Congo on combatting it within three months. The WHO said there were 12 cases of Ebola, with six deaths and six recoveries in four health zones in the North Kivu province. This was the 12th Ebola outbreak in conflict-ridden Congo since the virus was first discovered in the country in 1976, and the third to hit the country in less than a year.