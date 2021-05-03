Chetek man claiming to have explosive leads to 6-hour standoff

CHETEK, Wis. (WQOW) - A Chetek man's claim he would shoot police and that he had an explosion led to a six-hour standoff Sunday afternoon into the night.

Police responded to W. Banks Street in Chetek at 4:02 p.m. for a man acting "strange and paranoid."

According to Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald, when Chetek PD got to the home, Kevin Swartz, 35, told police he had a gun and would shoot them. He also said he had an explosive in the house.

About 30 minutes later, Swartz came out of the home with a black device he claimed to be the explosive. He said if police got any closer he would set it off.

The SWAT team was brought in and neighbors were evacuated from their homes.

Fitzgerlad said authorities used gas and other ways to try and get Swartz out of the home.

Eventually, SWAT members went into the home and found Swartz climbing into the ceiling. Then, Swartz fell through the ceiling and was arrested.

No explosives or guns were found in the home. The black item Swartz claimed to be an explosive was a painted cylinder.

Fitzgerald said Swartz will be charged later this week.