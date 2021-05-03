Chad military council announces key ministerial posts

N’DJAMENA, Chad (AP) — The military council that took over Chad in the aftermath of President Idriss Deby Itno’s killing is pressing ahead with the announcement of key ministerial posts. Top positions including the ministers of national defense and public security went to loyalists of the Deby regime. However, the country’s new justice minister comes from an opposition party. The transitional government now led by Deby’s son also has added a new minister whose portfolio addresses “reconciliation and dialogue.” The Transformers party at the forefront of the recent anti-government demonstrations, however, was not included in the new government lineup.