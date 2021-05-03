Skip to Content

Cafes, restaurants reopen in Greece for outdoor service

New
5:44 am National news from the Associated Press

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Cafes and restaurants have reopened in Greece for sit-down service for the first time in nearly six months, as the country began easing coronavirus-related restrictions with a view to opening to the vital tourism industry in the summer.  Cafes, restaurants and bars, which had been shut to all but take-away and delivery services when lockown-type measures were imposed in early November, reopened Monday for outdoor seated service only. Tables are set a certain distance apart to maintain social distancing protocols, while standing customers and music are not allowed. The reopening comes on a national holiday, the day after Orthodox Easter, and many took advantage of the unseasonably warm weather to head to sidewalk cafes.  

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content