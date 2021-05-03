Below average temps with a few measly rain chances

After a taste of summer over the weekend, mother nature has us back in the early spring feels for the first half of May.

Monday will be cloudy with scattered rain and isolated thunderstorms likely across the southeastern parts of the Chippewa Valley. Isolated showers cannot be ruled out for everyone, but the best line of showers will reside southeast of a line from Durand to Medford.

Rainfall amounts will be minimal around and north of Eau Claire. A few tenths of an inch are likely for areas seeing the consistent rain as mentioned above.

Temperatures will climb into the low 60s for Monday afternoon, but the remainder of the week won't hold near average. Temps will be 5 to 10 degrees below average for the next week or so.

On average, we gain roughly 9 degrees throughout May. High temperatures average 70 degrees starting on May 15th. This is the final spring transition month before we get to start talking more summer like weather more consistently.

The next chance for showers comes in late Wednesday and into Thursday. The weekend doesn't look great at this point with scattered rain chances in the mix too.