Asian American business leaders seek to fight discrimination

New
1:59 pm National news from the Associated Press

Asian American business leaders are launching a new foundation to challenge discrimination. The Asian American Foundation, which announced its launch on Monday, said it has raised $125 million from its board members to support Asian American and Pacific Islander organizations over the next five years. The group says its the largest philanthropic commitment in history by Asian Americans geared to support members of their own community. The foundation has also raised another $125 million from individual and corporate donors. It will kick off on Tuesday by hosting a virtual event where  former Presidents Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, and Barack Obama are scheduled to speak.

Associated Press

