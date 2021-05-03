Aaron Rodgers’ former teammate says 0% chance the QB retires

(WQOW) - One of Aaron Rodgers' former teammates says the three-time MVP is not going to retire and calls claims that Rodgers wants GM Brian Gutekunst fired "garbage."

A.J. Hawk made those comments on the Pat McAfee show on Monday. Hawk played for Green Bay from 2006-2014.

The remarks came just two days after Hawk spent the day in Louisville watching the Kentucky Derby with Rodgers.

"That is the dumbest thing I have ever heard," Hawk said referencing Rodgers' retirement rumors.

On Thursday, the first day of the NFL draft, reports surfaced that Rodgers wanted out of Green Bay. On Friday, reports were Rodgers would consider retirement unless the Packers fixed things "to his liking." The rumor central continued over the weekend with reports saying Rodgers would only return if General Manager Brian Gutekunst was fired.

"That's garbage too," Hawk said referencing the Guntekunst rumor.

Hawk went on to say he was not speaking for Rodgers and did admit there seem to be issues between the organization and the reigning MVP. He said he doubts these problems just crept up on the Packers and the team is likely trying to figure out how it got to this point.