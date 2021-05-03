16 Niger soldiers killed in attack near the border with Mali

NIAMEY, Niger (AP) — Niger’s government says that an ambush on a military patrol near Niger’s border with Mali killed 16 Niger soldiers and left one missing. The government statement said the patrol was returning from a security mission near the border with Mali in Tillia in the northern part of Niger’s Tahoua region when it was attacked by a band of men riding motorcycles on Saturday evening. Six other soldiers were wounded in the ambush. Niger’s military also said it intercepted a group of suspected extremists Friday night, killing at least 24 who were preparing to attack Baibangou, a village about 100 kilometers (62 miles) north of the capital, Niamey.