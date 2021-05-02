Wisconsin fishing returns: 55th annual Governor’s Fishing Opener brings sense of normalcy

HAYWARD, WI (KBJR) -- Saturday marks the 55th annual Wisconsin Governor's Fishing Opener, which is a chance for anglers across the state to cast their line for the first time of the season.

This year's Governor's Fishing Opener took place in Hayward, Wisconsin.

Dozens of anglers launched their boats from Treeland Resorts on the Chippewa Flowage.

"We have a lot of different people here celebrating fishing opener, beautiful weather, being able to get out on open water, and kind of the start of normalcy again," Treeland Resorts Owner Tatum Treland said. "People beginning to gather and just enjoy being together."

The event highlights the state's tourism and outdoor opportunities; an event that would not be possible without Governor Tony Evers.

"I love it, it's great, we're having fun," Evers said. "I actually caught a fish this year which is good. That always helps. As long as we're here, we may as well catch one," said Governor Evers.

Evers enjoyed some angling with members of the community who are hopeful for a successful fishing season.

This is the 55th year for the annual event after it was canceled last year because of the pandemic.

"Well it's been a difficult year all across our country, but across our state, I'm really proud of the way our people have worked really hard to stay safe," Evers said. "I know that's always been a difficult thing to do."

Evers said getting outdoors is a great way to celebrate hard work.

"We've been getting shots in arms, and so now we're moving into the season where we can feel comfortable, certainly being comfortable outside that helps, and the weather is cooperating, that helps too," he said.

For outdoor enthusiasts, the return of the fishing opener marks a sense of normalcy and serves as an important reminder to have fun.

"Go enjoy the wide-open spaces of the Chippewa Flowage," Treland said. "Cast a line, catch a fish, and enjoy yourself."