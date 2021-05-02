Use-of-force cases prompt state debates over officer records

DENVER (AP) — Lawmakers in more than 20 states have considered bills this year to make the disciplinary records of police officers public. The push comes amid a rash of high-profile deaths at the hands of law enforcement. Such records are shielded from the news media and the public in about 20 states. At least 16 states have contemplated making the records public. Eight have looked into making them accessible to other law enforcement agencies as a way to prevent officers with a history of misconduct in one city from being hired in another.