UK rushes to increase aid to India’s health care system

LONDON (AP) — Britain is rushing to increase aid for India’s teetering health care system, promising more ventilators and expert advice as doctors grapple with a surge in coronavirus infections that is killing thousands of people a day. The U.K. government said Sunday it will send an additional 1,000 ventilators to India. In addition, England’s National Health Service, which has battled one of the worst COVID-19 outbreaks in Europe, is creating an advisory group to share its expertise with Indian authorities. The U.K. government said in statement that Prime Minister Boris Johnson plans a video meeting with his Indian counterpart, Narendra Modi, on Tuesday to discuss further cooperation between the two countries.