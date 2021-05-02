Stokke: ‘Dream come true’ to sign with Panthers

(WQOW)- Menomonie native and newest Carolina Panthers fullback Mason Stokke says he was relieved to finally reach his goal of becoming and NFL player, and he can't wait to get started.

Stokke's agent announced Saturday he is signing with the Carolina Panthers as an undrafted free agent. The former Mustang, who most recently played for the Badgers, says he found out he was getting a deal right after the draft. With few fullbacks on Carolina's roster, he had his eye on the Panthers for a while, and he was thrilled to hear they felt the same.

"I was pretty excited," Stokke said. "I guess going into the draft it was one of my top options of teams I wanted to go to, so being able to sign with them is exciting, and it's a dream come true."

Stokke joins six other Badgers who were either drafted or signed as undrafted free agents in this year's class.