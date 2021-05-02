Showery and cooler start to the week

While not nearly as warm as yesterday's upper 80s, temperatures in the Eau Claire area still made it into the 70s. More 80s weren't too far away, with low 80s as close as Winona and Black River Falls.

Scattered showers are ongoing this evening across the Chippewa Valley, with strong to severe thunderstorms just south of the area. Most of the showers this afternoon were contained to areas northwest of Eau Claire, but will continue to increase in coverage this evening along a stalled frontal boundary.

Fortunately, most of the storms and severe weather will stay to our south, where conditions are more favorable to support strong storms, with large hail as the primary threat. There have already been several severe-warned storms with multiple reports of hail just south of our area.



We could still see some general thunderstorms here, but the severe threat is expected to stay in Buffalo, Trempealeau and Jackson Counties and points south.

Scattered showers and isolated storms will be likely this evening, with chances continuing overnight and into Monday.

Today was our last day in the 70s for a while. Monday will be cooler a northerly wind and highs in the low to mid 60s. It will be mostly cloudy with isolated scattered showers possible through the day, although the best chances will be in the morning.

The middle of the week will be quiet with a mix of clouds and sun, and temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s. Our next rain chances arrive Wednesday night into Thursday, but amounts are expected to be light. Slightly cooler temperatures settle in to end the week.