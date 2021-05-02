Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued May 2 at 6:10PM CDT until May 2 at 6:45PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued May 2 at 6:10PM CDT until May 2 at 6:45PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WIUpdated
At 610 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over North Bend, or
17 miles northwest of Sparta, moving east at 15 mph.
HAZARD…Quarter size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Damage to vehicles is expected.
This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of
northeastern La Crosse, southwestern Jackson and southeastern
Trempealeau Counties, including the following locations… Peacock
Hill, Melrose, Severson Coulee, Mindoro, Stevenstown, Burr Oak and
Camp Ehawee.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.