Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued May 2 at 6:10PM CDT until May 2 at 6:45PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

At 610 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over North Bend, or

17 miles northwest of Sparta, moving east at 15 mph.

HAZARD…Quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Damage to vehicles is expected.

This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of

northeastern La Crosse, southwestern Jackson and southeastern

Trempealeau Counties, including the following locations… Peacock

Hill, Melrose, Severson Coulee, Mindoro, Stevenstown, Burr Oak and

Camp Ehawee.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.