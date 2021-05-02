Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued May 2 at 5:59PM CDT until May 2 at 6:45PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Northeastern La Crosse County in west central Wisconsin…

Southwestern Jackson County in west central Wisconsin…

Southeastern Trempealeau County in west central Wisconsin…

* Until 645 PM CDT.

* At 559 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over North Bend,

or 17 miles north of La Crosse, moving east at 15 mph.

HAZARD…Quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Damage to vehicles is expected.

* This severe thunderstorm will be near…

North Bend around 610 PM CDT.

Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Peacock

Hill, Melrose, Severson Coulee, Mindoro, Stevenstown, Burr Oak and

Camp Ehawee.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.