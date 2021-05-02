Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued May 2 at 5:44PM CDT until May 2 at 7:00PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Southwestern Winona County in southeastern Minnesota…

Southeastern Buffalo County in west central Wisconsin…

Southwestern Trempealeau County in west central Wisconsin…

* Until 700 PM CDT.

* At 543 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from near Altura to 7 miles northwest of Rushford,

moving northeast at 25 mph. An additional severe storm was located

5 miles east of Winona.

HAZARD…Quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Damage to vehicles is expected.

* Severe thunderstorms will be near…

Stockton around 555 PM CDT.

Rollingstone around 600 PM CDT.

Winona and Goodview around 605 PM CDT.

Fountain City around 610 PM CDT.

Trempealeau around 640 PM CDT.

Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include Lock

And Dam 5 A, Dodge, Wyattville, Perrot State Park, Wilson, Marshland

and Ridgeway.

This includes Interstate 90 in Minnesota between mile markers 242 and

269.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.